Boris Johnson has just announced another strict lockdown in place for England in which everyone MUST stay home except those for permitted reasons as of midnight tonight.
Schools will be closed to students and they will all be switched to remote learning until at least mid-February.
The country has seen surging virus cases and awaits another round of vaccine by February also.
Scotland has followed suit, enforcing a stay-at-home order and both Scotland and Wales have also closed their classrooms to students.
As of Monday, the UK has recorded over 50, 000 NEW COVID-19 cases 7 days in a row, with 407 deaths attributed to the disease within a time frame of 28 days.
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!