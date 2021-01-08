US President Donald Trump has finally conceded the 2020 US election to President-elect Joe Biden, over two months after polling took place.

The lame-duck President used a video message to recognise that Biden is set to assume the Oval Office this month.

In the video Trump says that since Congress has certified November’s election results, he will seek to ensure that the change in Presidency is seamless.

Trump flagged that Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20, and his focus “now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

The move to concede comes following a day of unrest in the nation’s capital, where four people died amidst violent pro-Trump protests.

The President used the video to condemn the violence in Washington, labelling it a “heinous attack” before saying that he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem”.

However, Trump stopped short of addressing his role in the incitement of the violence. The President was speaking to a gathered throng of loyalists when he told them that they would march down to the Capitol building where a vote to certify Biden’s election victory was taking place.

Later social media posts from the President were also criticised for playing a role in inciting the violent protests, with the President copping bans on his Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram accounts.