US President Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time.

He was impeached on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

He is officially the first president to be impeached twice – accounting for two of the nation’s four impeachments.

10 of the House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, with a total of 232 votes also coming from the Democratic Party.

The charge will now move to the Senate where the chamber will either vote to convict or acquit him. It will require a two-thirds majority to succeed.

More to come.