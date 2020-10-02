President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

The US President tweeted, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Trump‘s results came after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one his closest aides, had tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information.

She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.

Hicks, who serves as counsellor to Trump, also travelled with Trump to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday.