Australian entertainment icon Bert Newton will be farewelled at State Funeral Service at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday 12 November.

The service will begin at 10am and will be attended by 500 fully vaccinated family, friends and colleagues. It will also be live-streamed online and shown on the screens at Federation Square.

The general public will not be able to purchase tickets to the mass.

Newton passed away on November 1 at age 83 after a long health battle.

“A fixture of Australian television, Bert brought his wit and energy into our homes over many decades. He was an entertainer in every sense of the word and this send-off will honour his legacy,” a statement from the Department of Premier and Cabinet reads.

Newton is survived by his wife Patti, his children Matthew and Lauren and six grandchildren.

Advertisement

Advertisement