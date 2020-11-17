After a community cluster in Adelaide sparked major concern and triggered harsher restrictions in South Australia, other state leaders were quick to act in closing their borders.

Within hours, Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory shut the gates. New South Wales, the ACT and Victoria were the only states who decided to remain open as the situation unfolded.

Considering Victoria has just come out of the second wave, the debate has started on whether our state leaders have made the right decision on keeping the border open or whether we should act now to avoid any transmission.