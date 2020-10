After fronting the press for 120 days straight, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will finally be taking a day off on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Andrews said that Health Minister Martin Foley would take to the microphone in his place.

“I will not see you tomorrow,” he said.

“The Minister for Health will conduct the daily briefing and I’m sure you’re all very pleased to hear that news.”

It wasn’t revealed whether the Premier would be returning to the podium on Sunday.