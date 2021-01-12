Coon Cheese has revealed its new name following racial backlash.

Saputo Dairy Australia has confirmed that it will now be known as ‘CHEER Cheese’, with the official rollout slated for July.

In 2020, it was announced that the company had “decided to retire the Coon brand name”.

One of Australia's most iconic brands is getting a reboot. Coon cheese, soon to be named 'Cheer', after years of pressure. @katelambe_ #9News pic.twitter.com/LoNiRSNb2p — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 12, 2021

In a letter to Aboriginal activist Dr. Stephen Hagan, they wrote: “We wanted to ensure we listened to all the concerns surrounding the COON brand name, while also considering comments from consumers who cherish the brand and recognise the origin of its founder Edward William Coon, which they feel connected to.

“After thorough consideration, Saputo has decided to retire the COON brand name. As part of this process of transformation, we commit to keep our stakeholders informed as we move forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At this time, we are working to develop a new brand name that will honour the brand-affinity felt by our valued consumers while aligning with current attitudes and perspectives.”