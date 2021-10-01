Australia’s tough outbound border restrictions will be scrapped when states and territories are expected to hit 80 per cent double-dose vaccination coverage.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday revealed the path back to international travel with the new system expected to start in November.

Restrictions on people leaving the country will be scrapped at 80 per cent coverage – expected in November in some jurisdictions.

It will become easier to enter Australia.

Citizens and permanent residents fully immunised with a vaccine approved or recognised by the Therapeutic Goods Administration will be required to undergo seven days’ home quarantine.

Others will required 14 days managed isolation.

People who cannot be vaccinated including those under 12 or with a medical condition will be treated as vaccinated for the purposes of their travel.

States and territories will begin this program at different times given varying vaccination rates.

Australian travellers will be able to access an internationally recognised proof of vaccination document in the coming weeks to prove their status.

The TGA will recognise China’s Sinovac and Covishield produced in India as authorised vaccines to enter Australia.

More than 45,000 people are stuck overseas waiting to come home with the NSW government indicating it wants to welcome thousands into the country when borders reopen.

AAP