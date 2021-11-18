With the 90% vaccination target set to be reached over the weekend, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the new changes to restrictions that will become effective as of 11:59pm tonight.
The changes include:
- Masks will still be required in selected indoor settings, such as retail, healthcare facilities, primary schools and public transport.
- Vaccinated individuals who come into contact with a positive case will no longer have to quarantine. They are able to take a PCR test and isolate until they receive their negative result.
- Sporting events including the Boxing Day Test and Australian Open will be able to proceed at full capacity
- No limits for household gatherings or gatherings in public places.
- No capacity limits for dining and entertainment venues, however you just be vaccinated to enter the premises.
- No capacity limits on weddings if all attendees are vaccinated. If vaccination status isn’t being checked, the capacity is limited to 1 person per 4 sqm, up to 50 people in total.
- No limits on travel and accommodation in Victoria, however vaccination requirements will apply in accommodation settings, including restaurants and gyms.
- No capacity limits for retail, however, those part of the 10% of the population who has not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter non-essential retail stores from tomorrow.
Capacity limits will still apply in high risk settings including hospitals and aged care. For more information, head to: coronavirus.vic.gov.au.
