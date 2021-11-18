With the 90% vaccination target set to be reached over the weekend, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the new changes to restrictions that will become effective as of 11:59pm tonight.

The changes include:

Masks will still be required in selected indoor settings, such as retail, healthcare facilities, primary schools and public transport.

Vaccinated individuals who come into contact with a positive case will no longer have to quarantine. They are able to take a PCR test and isolate until they receive their negative result.

Sporting events including the Boxing Day Test and Australian Open will be able to proceed at full capacity

No limits for household gatherings or gatherings in public places.

No capacity limits for dining and entertainment venues, however you just be vaccinated to enter the premises.

No capacity limits on weddings if all attendees are vaccinated. If vaccination status isn’t being checked, the capacity is limited to 1 person per 4 sqm, up to 50 people in total.

No limits on travel and accommodation in Victoria, however vaccination requirements will apply in accommodation settings, including restaurants and gyms.

No capacity limits for retail, however, those part of the 10% of the population who has not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter non-essential retail stores from tomorrow.

Capacity limits will still apply in high risk settings including hospitals and aged care. For more information, head to: coronavirus.vic.gov.au.

Advertisement

Advertisement