With the 90% vaccination target set to be reached over the weekend, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the new changes to restrictions that will become effective as of 11:59pm tonight.

The changes include:

  • Masks will still be required in selected indoor settings, such as retail, healthcare facilities, primary schools and public transport.
  • Vaccinated individuals who come into contact with a positive case will no longer have to quarantine. They are able to take a PCR test and isolate until they receive their negative result.
  • Sporting events including the Boxing Day Test and Australian Open will be able to proceed at full capacity
  • No limits for household gatherings or gatherings in public places.
  • No capacity limits for dining and entertainment venues, however you just be vaccinated to enter the premises.
  • No capacity limits on weddings if all attendees are vaccinated. If vaccination status isn’t being checked, the capacity is limited to 1 person per 4 sqm, up to 50 people in total.
  • No limits on travel and accommodation in Victoria, however vaccination requirements will apply in accommodation settings, including restaurants and gyms.
  • No capacity limits for retail, however, those part of the 10% of the population who has not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter non-essential retail stores from tomorrow.

Capacity limits will still apply in high risk settings including hospitals and aged care. For more information, head to: coronavirus.vic.gov.au.

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Coronavirus news Restriction