Australia will change its rollout of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine over fears it causes blood clots in a small number of people.

As such, for Australians under 50, the Pfizer vaccine will now be the preferred product.

If the benefit outweighs the risk of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine for under 50’s with pre-existing conditions, it can still be offered.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced it means there will need to changes to the rollout of the vaccine across the country.