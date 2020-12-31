Over the last 24 hours, Victoria has found a total of 5 new cases including 2 new cases that are close contacts to current cases.

With roughly 70 people in isolation already in such a short amount of time, the state has decided in light of this new information and under the advice of the public health team, they will be closing their borders with NSW as of 11.59 pm, 1st January 2021.

Victorians are urged to return home from NSW before borders closed, however, they will have to take a test and isolate for 14 days upon return.

Wollongong and the Blue Mountains will be considered red zones like the Northern Beaches as of midnight tonight.

As of midnight tomorrow, the entirety of NSW will be considered a red zone to Victoria.

The state appears to be taking absolutely no chances this time around.

