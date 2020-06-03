An Australian man has reportedly died in Indonesia after complaining of breathing difficulties.

The man, aged in his 50s, died this week in holiday accommodation in Munggu, in Bali, according to media reports.

The regency of Badung’s police chief Roby Septiad said the man was with his Indonesian girlfriend when he complained of shortness of breath, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The woman gave him an unspecified “breath” medicine, believed to be Ventolin.

“At 3am (June 3), the victim complained of shortness of breath and hugged (the woman) until finally his body did not move,” the paper cited Mr Septiad as saying on Wednesday.

“(She) then reported the death to the owner of the boarding house.”

Bali’s coronavirus task force team arrived just before dawn to transfer the man’s body to Sanglah Hospital utilising the island’s COVID-19 protocol.

Mr Septiad said the results of the forensic examination to determine the cause of death were still pending.

“We have already notified the Australian consulate and are still awaiting family approval for autopsy,” Mr Septiad said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for comment.

AAP