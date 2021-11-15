Straight out the ‘enclosure,’ a new report suggest Australia Zoo is facing “financial ruin” in light of the pandemic.

Since the Irwins admitted that the zoo was in strife earlier this year, an Australia Zoo employee has revealed redundancies have already taken place at the sanctuary.

The pandemic forced Australia Zoo to shut for 78 days last year with the Irwins still having to pay out $80,000 a week to feed the animals, and an additional $400,000 in wages per week.

Rumours were reported that Terri Irwin, 57, ‘might soon explore the option of selling’ the once-popular tourist destination.

And with coronavirus still restricting international travel, the Irwins have lost crucial overseas visitors in 2021 too.

‘The zoo relies on international visitors, and with the borders closed, indeed some state borders closed, and even Aussies struggling to get home, that’s a sizable chunk of their income gone.’

‘For us, this year was filled with both tremendous joy and heartbreaking loss,’ Bindi wrote on Instagram, marking 50 years since the zoo opened in 1970.

She said the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital was the ‘busiest it’s ever been’ due to the bushfires, adding that it was costing them $80,000 a week alone to feed the animals.

‘However, we were reminded that there is always hope on the horizon,’ she wrote.

‘Things turned around in Australia and we were able to open our doors once again to people needing a safe haven of gardens and wildlife.’

If you’re wondering what you could do to help our iconic Zoo, you can support their work by becoming a wildlife warrior today, and donate here.

For other ways to help, you can follow this link.