If you want to get your online purchases delivered in time for Christmas, listen up – Australia Post have brought forward their usual deadline.

Yep, get ready to get really organised.

Thanks to the pandemic, shoppers are urged to make sure they get their online buying done and dusted with enough time for it to arrive to you so you can wrap it, bung on a card and re-post it.

Australia Post said they would, of course, deliver items sent after these dates as quickly as possible, but it would be difficult to get them to their destinations by Christmas.

The cut-off for sending within the country is December 12 for normal post, while the Express Post delivery cut-off is December 19.

Internationally, November 23 is the cut-off date for standard, December 2 for Express.

The postal service has hired thousands of extra workers to help them cope with demand.

All the dates are here.

