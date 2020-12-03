Health Minister Greg Hunt has confirmed that Australia is on track to roll out the first coronavirus vaccinations in March 2021.

The first jabs will be given to health care workers and aged care residents, but only after it has been deemed suitable for widespread use by Australian governing bodies.

“Our first priority is that it be safe,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“Australians know there aren’t easy fixes to the challenges we face as a country, and they expect governments to wrestle with the pressures that are facing our country and seek to strike the right balance.”

The news comes as the United Kingdom approved the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, racing to begin a vaccination program as early as next week.