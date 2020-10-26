The Department of Health has said Australia could end up with multiple coronavirus vaccines after securing 80million doses in advance purchase agreements.

It would see Australians receive different vaccines if multiple trials proved successful.

“If one particular vaccine that we have adequate supply turns out to be the most effective we will probably stick with one, but it’s quite possible that we might end up with more than one,” Department Secretary Professor Brendan Murphy said.

“We just don’t know, and that’s why we’re diversifying.”

There are currently three separate agreements however it is unclear whether they will be safe or effective for use.