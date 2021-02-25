The Olympic Games are set to return to Australia in 2032 after Brisbane and the state of Queensland was installed as the preferred bidder for the event by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following an executive committee meeting.

IOC president Thomas Bach told a news conference on Wednesday that “This is just a decision in favour of one interested party at this moment in time. “Preferred status means the IOC will negotiate exclusively with the Australian bid”.

If negotiations conclude successfully and are approved by an IOC session, Brisbane would be the third Australian city to host the games after Melbourne had the honour in 1956 and Sydney in 2000!

That would effectively end the hopes of other bidders, with Rhine-Ruhr, Doha, Budapest, Jakarta, New Delhi, Istanbul, St Petersburg and the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Chongqing having also looked into possible bids.

Tokyo hosts the 2020 Games, delayed to this year because of the coronavirus, while Paris has the 2024 Games and Los Angeles the 2028 edition after a double award was made in 2017.

So after we go through Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles, fingers crossed we see the Olympics head to Brisbane for 2032!

