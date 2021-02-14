ANZ Bank has made the brutal decision to close down 19 of its branches, with over 100 workers impacted due to the closure!

The ANZ Bank has notified the Finance Sector Union that it is closing the following branches: Ashfield, Maroubra Junction, Erina Fair, East Maitland, Crows Nest, St Leonards, Engadine, Kiama, Chifley Square, Potts Point, Springwood, West End, Campbelltown NSW, Torquay, Reservoir, Collingwood, Hampton, Port Melbourne, Sandy Bay.

“Banks are still blaming customers for branch closures, claiming falsely that the public doesn’t value branches and prefer to complete their financial transactions online.”

“It is the banks which prefer to force customers online because they can reduce staff numbers, save money on wages and rents and increase profits,” Finance Sector Union National Secretary Julia Angrisano said.

Many businesses were forced to close due to the ripple effect of COVID-19, however, banks stayed open as they’re considered an essential service to the community.

We hope the bank takes measures to help their employees find alternate employement.