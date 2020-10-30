A banking outage this week is still affecting thousands of workers who are now heading into the weekend without being paid.

ANZ tweeted on Wednesday that they had identified an issue where business payments weren’t being processed, meaning leaving businesses unable to pay their employees.

However, despite the bank ‘successfully’ processing the ‘vast majority’ of the business payments on Thursday, many workers are facing the weekend without their wages, or any real assistance from ANZ.

On Friday, ANZ tweeted they were continuing to process payments.

The bank says the outage is not affecting the ANZ app, ATMs or personal internet banking services such as transferring money between accounts.

ANZ Bank outage