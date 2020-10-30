A banking outage this week is still affecting thousands of workers who are now heading into the weekend without being paid.

ANZ tweeted on Wednesday that they had identified an issue where business payments weren’t being processed, meaning leaving businesses unable to pay their employees.

However, despite the bank ‘successfully’ processing the ‘vast majority’ of the business payments on Thursday, many workers are facing the weekend without their wages, or any real assistance from ANZ.

On Friday, ANZ tweeted they were continuing to process payments.

We have continued to identify & send impacted payments to other banks for processing overnight & this morning, with customers progressively receiving funds. Again, we want to apologise for anyone who has been impacted by this issue and we’re working to get your money to you ASAP. — ANZ Australia (@ANZ_AU) October 29, 2020

I still haven’t received my pay. I know of others who have mortgage payments coming out today and they still haven’t received their pay. We need something a bit more certain about when pays will be received other than “customers progressively receiving funds “ — Kevin Chalklin (@KevinKlonker) October 30, 2020

yes we have been hearing this since Wednesday, and what more, no one from ANZ is willing to talk to us about the issue or even if our payments are the ones being processed. — The Creekside (@creeksidewarrac) October 29, 2020

This is not good enough, the only reason I go to work in the first place is to get paid and if I can’t even get that now what’s the point, RIP the weekend — Sam (@krakupkiwi) October 29, 2020

This is not good enough, the only reason I go to work in the first place is to get paid and if I can’t even get that now what’s the point, RIP the weekend — Sam (@krakupkiwi) October 29, 2020

The bank says the outage is not affecting the ANZ app, ATMs or personal internet banking services such as transferring money between accounts.