We were all left shocked earlier in the year after Anthony, the longest-lasting original Wiggle, was declared fake dead.

Anthony Field (best known for his iconic performances as Anthony Wiggle) is Australian TV royalty, so you can imagine our reaction when Twitter started blowing up with condolence messages saying, ‘rest in peace.

Whilst we all know to take what we read on the internet with a grain of salt, this update sent us into instant PANIC.

Anthony quickly shut the rumours down, with a hilarious post saying, ‘I’m not sure how I went this time, but it’s happened again!’⁣

So not to stress, plenty of fruit salads and hot potatoes to come from this Wiggle!