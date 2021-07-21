Yesterday, Jase made headlines across the country after a heated conversation with Prime Minister Scott Morrison over accountability for the vaccine rollout.

In fact, all Jase wanted to hear was the word ‘sorry’.

It prompted Labor Leader Anthony Albanese to get in touch with the Jase & PJ In The Morning team to discuss what he would do differently with the vaccine rollout.

One thing Albanese said was that he would not have been afraid to say ‘sorry’ and Morrison “was always looking for someone else to blame.”

Missed Jase’s chat with Prime Minister Scott Morrison? Listen below…

