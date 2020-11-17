Victoria has recorded zero cases and zero deaths related to coronavirus for a 19th consecutive day.
There are three active cases remaining across the state, with none of them under investigation.
17,354 test results were received in the past 24 hours.
It puts Melbourne well on track to see further relaxation of restrictions on Sunday, where the state is scheduled to take the next step in the Roadmap To Recovery.
Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!