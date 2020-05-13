Craigieburn is set to be split into two as part of a plan to create four new suburbs in Melbourne.

Hume Council has signed off this week to a change in boundaries, to ensure they keep up with the booming population.

The proposals were put to locals last year and have been approved, they will see farming land making way for houses and business.

The options that are included see Mickleham and Craigieburn shrinking to make way for new suburbs.

Merrifield is the likely name for the new suburb.

Somerton will also see an extension to its suburb lines.