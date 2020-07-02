Victoria’s Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton has put a stern warning out to anyone who lives in one of Melbourne’s 36 locked down suburbs.

In a statement today, Patton made it clear that the police will be out in force in the areas, looking for people who break the lockdown laws.

“People will not know where we will be, they will not know how long we’ll be there for. But they’ll be intercepted,” Commissioner Patton said.

“I want to be absolutely crystal-clear: for those who are selfish enough to disregard these warnings from the CHO, the deliberate, obvious and blatant breaches, if they’re committing that, we will be infringing them.

“The window of police discretion is a very small window at the moment, I can assure you, and it’s rapidly closing.”

“Drivers and passengers can expect and should expect to see us and the strong probability that they’ll be intercepted and asked where they’re going and why they’re going there.

”You’d have to have been on Mars not to understand that the chief health officer restrictions apply in these 36 suburbs and that you’re expected to adhere to them.”

Failing to adhere to the protocols can lead to a fine of $1652.

The 36 affected suburbs are:

• 3012 – Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray