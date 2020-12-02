The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed what we all might have been thinking already, 2020’s spring was Australia’s hottest on record.

The average temperature for the season was 24.53 degrees which is about 2 degrees higher than the average and above the previous record average of 24.31 degrees set in 2014.

Nights were the hottest on record for that time of year too, with the average minimum temperature across the country 17.1 degrees for the season, about 1.9 degrees above the average.

We also saw less wet days across the country too, with rainfall at eight per cent below the average for springtime.

The increased temperatures and reduced rainfall are both in-line with trends of a warming climate