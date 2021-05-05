Popular Chapel Street venue Electric Bar will be installing new CCTV throughout the premises after a number of alleged instances of drink spiking.

The bar will also have a new digital ID verification system at the front door, a new anonymous form for reporting issues and have banned serving drinks with double shots over the bar.

PJ discussed the issue with Dane Swan, regular guest and owner of The Albion on Wednesday morning. News reader Sacha Barbour weighed in heavily from woman’s perspective as well, having being taught to watch their drinks on a night out.

