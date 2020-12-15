We know that house prices in Sydney are ridiculous at the best of times, but this is just going to the next-level.

This timber house at 13 Alfred St, Marrickville, has been listed for sale for the second time in 12 months.

And the asking price?

The abandoned, vandalised and partially-demolished timber house is being sold as a plot of land that offers buyers the chance to build their “dream home in a premium location.”

The property sits on a cul-de-sac in the trendy inner west suburb on 563 square metres.

Of course land in Marrickville is expensive, but come on. Are we really expecting people to fork over almost two million dollars for an unliveable former home?

The answer to that question is “probably yes”, the house last sold earlier this year for $1.74m.

