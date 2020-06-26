Woolworths has announced it will be increasing its online delivery and pick up options in Melbourne as Coronavirus cases increased.

The supermarket giant has said that it has already seen a 40 per cent increase in online shopping demand over the last week.

Victoria has lodged 30 new Coronavirus cases on Friday and there expected to be many more for days to come.

In response, Woolworths has said it will be able to process thousands more online orders with new trucks available in COVID-19 hotspots.

The company has also been able to ramp up it’s Community Pick-Up, which allows customers to place an online order for themselves but have a family member or neighbour pick it up for them.

“We know this is an uncertain time for many Melburnians, and we’re moving quickly to make our online shopping services available to more customers than ever before,” Woolworths’ Annette Karantoni said.