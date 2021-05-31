Woolworths are taking action to increase the number of people who use QR codes to check in upon arrival at their stores.

With Victoria in the midst of a seven-day lockdown thanks to a growing outbreak of COVID-19 cases, the supermarket giant has taken to stationing employees out the front of its stores in a bid to encourage customers to check in before entering.

The move is a reintroduction of what the supermarket giant has had in place during previous outbreaks and lockdowns.

A spokesperson for Woolworths told NCA NewsWire that the policy was not a new one.

“Following the latest community outbreak, we’ve reintroduced health ambassadors across our Victorian store network.

“Health ambassadors wipe down trolleys and baskets and monitor customer numbers as needed,” the spokesperson continued to add that the stores’ health ambassadors also inform customers that they have the option to check in.

Under Victorian law, checking in using QR codes is not mandatory, with the government merely “highly” recommending that customers use QR check ins to help contact tracers in the event of an outbreak.

The state’s contact tracing efforts came into focus last week when the wrong Woolworths store was listed as an exposure site on the Department of Health’s website.

However, the state’s chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton says that there is no evidence that the mishap led to the latest outbreak and ensuing lockdown.