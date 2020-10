Three women were fined over the weekend after having an illegal picnic in Domain Park.

The women were all from different suburbs and had travelled further than 5km to meet together and were caught by Victoria Police.

It was amongst 123 fines in the past 24 hours which included a party in a CBD apartment which was attended by 13 people.

14 people were also caught out not wearing a mask and 52 people were caught at checkpoints.