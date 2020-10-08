A woman has been fined after she spat on police officers when asked to wear a face mask while she was walking her dog in the Bayside area.

“Police directed her to go home and get her mask but she refused to comply and was issued with a fine,” a police spokeswoman said.

69 fines were issued to Victorians in the past 24 hours, which included four youths that had gathered in a Dandenong laneway. The group, who were more 5km away from their homes, had to be chased down by police.

Another man, who was also more than 5km away from home, was caught in a rideshare delivery car in Little River. He told officers he was on his way to get takeaway fast food.