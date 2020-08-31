A woman has been fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions after being found more than 5km from home.

The woman was caught driving in the Bayside area on Sunday, police checks revealed that she had ventured further than her permitted 5km radius.

When questioned, she told police that there was “no good coffee” in her area.

She also told police that she was not aware of the 5km restrictions, which have been in place for the majority of the last month.

The woman was one of 195 Victorians fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday.

Those fined also included 5 protesters who attended a daily protest in Dandenong on Sunday evening.

Victoria Police have no issued just under 8,000 infringements since stage 3 restrictions came back into place in Victoria in early July.

