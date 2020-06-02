The great Victorian road trip… it’s something we’ve definitely been dreaming of in the midst of our ISO blues.

Who needs international travel, when some of the most gorgeous views are right here in our backyards?

As of June 1, it’s time to fill up your tanks, wear all of your favourite winter woollies and head down the stellar Great Ocean Road. Enjoy the amazing sights as you turn each corner – moody skies, incredible oceans and the most perfect lighthouse.

Only two hours drive from Melbourne, Lorne is the perfect weekend road trip destination. Whack on your beanies, and get exploring the local sights!

Walk along the beach with a warm coffee in hand, and eat some of the most delectable food in the world, (with some pretty fancy cocktails!) thanks to celebrity chef Frank Camorra. Don’t forget to head up into the hills and see the picturesque Erskine Falls and surroundings too!

There’s always somewhere new to explore – and that’s why we absolutely Love Lorne!