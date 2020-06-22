The state government have made it clear that hotspots for community transmission have not been given stay-at-home directives.

However, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has said she will not rule it out if the rate of transmission continues.

Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume and Moreland have all been identified as hotspots for community transmission and the areas have been given guidance on what they should be doing

Mikakos sad “Those individuals who live on those hotspot locations, they can continue to go to work if they need to in person.’’

“They can also take their children to school but we want to limit their movements.

“You don’t need to be going to the shops every day.”

Residents of the areas have also been told not to travel interstate and to keep travel as local as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additional testing locations will now be opening, with roving testing squads being deployed to Cardinia and Brimbank.

A pop-up testing clinic in Sunshine, in the City of Brimbank, will also be established.

“We will be heavily promoting the locations of these additional testing sites as well as the original ones in all of these hotspot LGAs,” she said.

“But I do want to emphasise to the community broadly that, as we do have community transmission still in Victoria, people should get tested even if they have very, very mild symptoms.”

Victoria has now reported 60 cases of Coronavirus in three days.