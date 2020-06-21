Victorians are waking up to re-imposed Coronavirus restrictions following a surge in cases over the weekend.

The state has seen almost 100 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the last five days, with a fear that the state could be at the start of its second wave.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said the spate of cases is due to large family gatherings.

“We have had cases of people gathering in large numbers, everybody at their home or another family member’s home or a close friend’s home, even though they had been told to isolate in their own home,” he said on Saturday.

“It is unacceptable that families anywhere in our state can, just because they want this to be over, pretend that it is. It is not over.”

From today, home gatherings are limited to just five people, while outdoor gatherings are back to being restricted to 10 people.

The limit increase in the number of people visiting pubs, cafes and restaurants has been delayed and will now stay at 20.

The same limit is also in place for religious ceremonies and real estate auctions, auction houses, open houses and community facilities.

Gyms are still able to open today, with a maximum of 20 people allowed and, community sport for kids and non-contact adult sport will still go ahead with their planned resumption

The restrictions will stay in place until at least July 12 and depending on case numbers, they may become stricter before that.

Breaches of the protocols can lead to fines of over $1600 and the state government have said they will go door to door to find out if people are sticking to them.