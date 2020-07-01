From midnight tonight, 36 Melbourne suburbs will go back into lockdown following 15 days of double-digit Coronavirus increases.

The suburbs are across 10 postcodes and are deemed to be of the most concern for community transmission.,

In these suburbs the following rules will apply:

No visitors to any homes and no visits made by residents in the area, you cannot visit family or friends unless it is for care-giving or compassionate reasons. If your partner lives elsewhere, you can visit them.

If you live in a restricted postcode, you cannot go on holiday until the stay at home order ends. If you are on holiday at the moment, you can continue but must stay at home when you return.

Residents in the postcodes can attend funerals outside of their postcode but shouldn’t attend if they are unwell. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) says you should consider taking a Coronavirus test before going and wear a face mask.

Under stage 3 restrictions, you cannot fish or play golf in the areas.

Pubs, bars, clubs, nightclubs will be closed for the four weeks and can offer takeaway food and alcohol.

Beauty and personal care services will be closed, apart from hairdressers and barbers.

Libraries and community venues will be closed.

Indoor sports centres including gyms, training facilities and pools will also be closed.

The affected suburbs are;

• 3012 – Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray

