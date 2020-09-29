Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has said he will ease the tough restrictions on people entering the state from Victoria and New South Wales.

From Monday, October 5, people travelling to WA from Victoria will no longer be required to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

Instead, Victorians will need to self-quarantine at a private residence of their choice and will have to undertake a COVID test on day 11 of their self-quarantine.

McGowan said the decision was made partly to ease pressure on quarantine hotels after the recent increase in the cap on international arrivals into WA.

An exemption will still be required for all travellers.

The Premier went on to say that they are monitoring the situation in Victoria closely but will not re-open its borders until community transmission in the state had been eradicated.