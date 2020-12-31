Western Australia has announced it will impose border restrictions on entrants from Victoria.

The state has labelled Victoria medium risk, with restrictions beginning at 12:01am on January 1.

Anyone entering the state will need to have an exemption to enter and will still have to isolate for 14 days.

Travellers in the state who have arrived on or after December 21st will need to isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

Victoria has recorded 8 new Coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours