Get the thermals ready! Temperatures are set to plunge to their lowest levels this year throughout the country’s southern states.

A blast of Antarctic air is set to hit Victoria, South Australia, the ACT and parts of New South Wales over the coming days.

The cold front will bring with it rain, snow and even temperatures at or below 0C in some parts of the nation.

Following yesterday’s warm temperatures, Melbourne is forecasted to reach a top of just 17 degrees today with the mercury hovering around the mid-to-high teens over the coming days.

Sunday will bring showers, high winds and a top of just 15 degrees, meaning that we’re likely to see the coldest day of the year so far.

And frankly, we’re not ready to move into full-blown winter just yet.