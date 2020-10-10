Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that Melbourne will take some steps to ease restrictions next week.

Andrews said “it’s unlikely we’ll be able to take as bigger steps as we would have liked to take next Sunday but we will take some steps’.

The government will continue to monitor the situation before making a decision and it will be based on the coming days data.

Andrews went on to say ‘There’s no need for people to feel despondent or lose hope because the strategy is working and we are very close but we have not achieved that yet.’

As yet, it’s not known what these steps will be but it will not be aligned to the current roadmap, with only some steps being taken.