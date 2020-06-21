Melburnians are being “strong advised” to not travel to Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

Residents are also being told not to leave the area, if they can avoid it.

The national medical expert panel has released the advice after another 19 new cases of CoVid-19 were diagnosed in Melbourne on Sunday.

With health chiefs warning the state is on a “tipping point” of a second wave of CoVid-19, the medical expert panel have now said they need to discourage travel in hotspot areas “until control of community transmission has been confirmed”.

The six areas now have a 42 active cases between them.

Advertisement