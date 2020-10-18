Melbourne has awoken to a raft of eased restrictions this morning, as the rolling average of new cases for the city drops to 7.5.

However, despite largely positive news out of Premier Daniel Andrews’ press conference yesterday, there were not as many restrictions eased as predicted by some.

While Melburnians are now permitted to venture up to 25km from their home and get haircuts, the pub sesh and restaurant dinner is still off the table.

The Premier flagged that restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs will remain closed for seated dining and drinking for another two weeks, but are set to reopen from November 1.

Venues will be allowed to welcome up 20 people seated indoors and up to 50 people outdoors.

However, the November 2 date could yet be pushed forward depending on how many cases the state records.

In the press conference, Mr Andrews said that retail and some indoor dining could be permitted a week earlier.

“There is some optimisim, a confidence even, that if things continue this week the way they have the last five days, we may be able to bring that forward,” Mr Andrews said yesterday.

Victoria recorded two new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its fifth consecutive day in the single digits, and no deaths.