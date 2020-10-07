Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged getting Victoria’s borders open by the end of the year.

In his daily press conference, Andrews said “The Prime Minister has indicated his very clear preference and I agree with him, that we should try and have borders open by the end of the year … I won’t make it specific to any one state.

“I understand why other states have done what they’ve done. I think it would be logical to assume that if the circumstances had been reversed, we would have done the same thing. So I know it’s been challenging, particularly for those who live on the border, but you can understand why that’s been done.

“I think our aspiration should be by the end of the year we could have a different set of rules.”

Andrews went on to say that travel may be dependant on taking a Coronavirus test 24 hours before travel.

“You might be able to travel interstate but you might have to take a COVID test first and you might have to wait the 24 hours,” he said.

“Or we might have one of these rapid testing technologies fully proved up with enough stockpiles to be able to do a test and 30 minutes later you are free to fly.”

Advertisement