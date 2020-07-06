The Federal Health Minister has said more Melbourne-based restrictions cannot be ruled out.

Hunt said that if he cannot predict whether the public housing tower lockdowns will last longer than 5 days or if more of the state will be placed into lockdown.

From midnight tonight, the NSW/Victoria border will also close for the first time in 100 years.

“At this stage, what we see is that the focus is the north and the west of Melbourne,” Mr Hunt told Today.

“I don’t think that anybody can rule out that if the disease continues to spread, there could be further restrictions.

“I think it is very important to be open and honest about that. At this stage, again, it appears primarily urban Victoria.

“But we actually have to respond to the facts as they occur.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hunt said that the widespread testing and tracing, as well as isolation of the affected areas, was paramount to stop the spread of the virus.