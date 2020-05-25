Victoria’s defunct Hazelwood Power Station has been demolished, with site owner Engie assuring locals that asbestos inside its chimneys will not be a threat.

Engie unveiled its plan to detonate the station’s eight 137m chimneys in an online presentation for the Latrobe Valley community on Thursday evening.

Demolition manager Tom McDowall said that after a thorough risk assessment process, the company had decided that “controlled collapse”, or detonation, was the safest option.

The chimneys will be blown up one by one, four seconds apart, with the collapse of all eight expected to be complete within five minutes.

There is about 50kg of asbestos in each chimney and about 12 tonnes of concrete.

Community members voiced concerns about the spread of asbestos from the explosions during the live Facebook forum.

Mr McDowall said the detonations would not fragment the asbestos and that it would stay contained upon demolition.

“It’s a bonded product, it’s not a fragmentation product, it’s secure within its structure,” he said.

“It then hits the ground and becomes an asbestos product on the ground.”

