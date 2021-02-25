Vic Emergency has issued a Watch & Act alert for the suburb of Deanside in Melbourne’s North-West after an out of control grassfire broke out.

The grassfire is currently travelling along Sincliars Road in a northerly direction towards Taylors Road, Deanside.

Authorities have advised anyone who lives right next to grassland should walk two or more streets away from the fire quickly. You should take medication, pets, mobile phone and a charger with you. You should not return until it is safe to do so.

If you live two or more streets away, you should shelter indoors and bring pets inside. Close the doors, windows and vents. You should also turn off cooling systems and monitor conditions.

Sincliars Road in Deanside is currently closed until further notice.