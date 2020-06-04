Premier Daniel Andrews has said he urges Melburnians not to attend the race rally in the CBD this weekend.

However, he also confirmed no social distancing fines will be given out on the day.

In a statement, Andrews said he does not want violence, “Turn the TV on … in so many cities across the United States no one’s following any rules,” he said.

“Let’s just be really clear about what the police are trying to avoid here. We don’t want that here, we don’t need that here, I would urge people not to go to any protest … that’s against the rules.

Andrews has said that the presence of Coronavirus in society is worrying and ‘it would not be safe, in my judgment, and the judgment of our medical experts, to be having gatherings of that size.”

More than 30,000 people have registered interest in attending a protest outside state parliament on Saturday over the death of George Floyd in the United States.