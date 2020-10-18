Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has told Richmond and Geelong fans that this will not be an ordinary Grand Final and they should stay home and celebrate.

Victoria Police will make further announcements during the week in regards to how they will police any fans heading to their home grounds to celebrate at the conclusion of the final next Saturday but it’s been made very clear fines would be dished out.

Melbourne has a 25KM limit on movement from 11:59PM Sunday but with previous Richmond Grand Final’s seeing large parties on Swan Street taking place, it’s likely there will be a heavy police presence.

All Melburnians have been told that for Grand Final day, they will be unable to have visitors over, unless its part of a solo household bubble.