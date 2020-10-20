Victoria’s much-debated ‘ring of steel’ which separates Melbourne from regional Victoria could be lifted next month, according to the Premier.

Daniel Andrews said yesterday that that he is aiming to lift the internal border sometime in November.

“I would hope in the next month, during November, we can get to that point,” the Premier said.

Lifting restrictions on Melburnians travelling to the regions would allow families to reunite in time for Christmas while providing a boost for regional tourism.

The Premier says that he wants to see people visiting regional Victoria again, but only when it’s safe to do so.

“We want those regional tourism businesses to have bookings. They want Melburnians back visiting but they want it when it’s safe and sadly I can’t announce today exactly when that will be.”

While there is not a specific number of new cases that will see the ring of steel brought down, but promised to do so when it was safe.

